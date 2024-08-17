Level Up Your Caprese Salad With One Simple Ingredient

Since the avocado plays such a starring role, you'll want to be extra careful with which one you pick as your salad holder. It can be disappointing to go through all the troubles but end up with a lackluster meal because the avocado's either too tough or mushy.

You can tell it's "the one" firstly by the color: The skin should be a very dark green or an inky black color. When you pick it up, the skin should feel rough under your fingers. Lastly, give it a squeeze — a good avocado will yield slightly to pressure but quickly bounce back into shape (avoid any that'll develop bruises or dents when you squeeze them).

However, if the salad is for a future meal, you can buy a slightly underripe avocado and ripen it at home. You're not short of options on how to ripen it — just pick one of these six tricks for ripening avocadoes at home. If all goes according to plan, the avocado should be ready by the time you're ready to start cooking. Timing this perfectly can be tricky, though, so unless you're very confident in your avocado-ripening skills, it's often easier to buy a ripe one and use it right away.