The Unexpected Juice You Should Drink After A Workout

Few sensations are as intense as thirst after a prolonged workout. Your dry throat and sweat-drenched clothes are clear signs of water loss, but that's not the only thing you're losing — coming out with your sweat are minerals known as electrolytes. Many turn to sports drinks for replenishing both water and electrolytes, but some of those drinks are surprisingly unhealthy. Plus, there's a mix that has very similar components, only it's potentially a lot more affordable: pickle juice.

Like popular sports drinks, pickle juice often contains a mix of sugar, salt, and vitamins. A study published by the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise suggests that it may help reduce the duration of muscle cramps. The time difference was only up to 49 seconds, but when you're exhausted and in pain from a grueling workout session, that can be a noticeable difference! While more research is needed to confirm its benefits, some report it can quench thirst quickly.

Beyond hydration and cramp relief, pickle juice boasts other perks. It typically contains zero fat and can carry antioxidants from fruits or vegetables (though remember that it's also high in sodium). If it's fermented, it also may come with gut-healthy bacteria. Best of all, leftover pickle juice doesn't cost you an extra dime and can be easily customized to suit your taste.