Why Outback Probably Shouldn't Be Your First Choice For A Steakhouse

Combining the words "casual" and "steakhouse" might sound like an oxymoron, but the Australian-themed casual dining restaurant Outback Steakhouse has found a way to offer relatively affordable steak dishes to customers. The first Outback Steakhouse was opened by four friends in Tampa, Florida in March of 1988. Since the first location opened its doors nearly 35 years ago, Outback has transformed into an international chain with 672 locations in the United States alone, per ScrapeHero.

While the steakhouse continues to strive for affordable steakhouse-style dishes, it has also earned the reputation of being less than desirable. Outback placed last in Daily Meal's ranking of the 11 most popular US steakhouse chains. When it comes to the quality of a steak, you get what you pay for. While Outback is definitely one of the more affordable steakhouses around, the caliber of the restaurant's main food item also suffers due to the low-tier type of meat served.