Foolproof Tips For Cocktail Citrus Twists Every Home Bartender Should Know

When it comes to cocktail garnishes, the citrus twist is a classic choice. After all, not only do they look elegant and aesthetically pleasing, but they also infuse extra flavor into the drink, whether it's a simple cosmopolitan or a lemon drop martini. All that is to say is that if you're looking to expand your home bartending skills, mastering the citrus twist is a good place to start. To find out all the best tips and tricks to remember, Daily Meal spoke with an expert on the subject: Cody Goldstein, mixologist and the founder of hospitality company Muddling Memories.

To start with, what's the best kitchen tool to use to make the twist? According to Goldstein, many bartenders prefer the Y-peeler, which he says is "An excellent tool to get an excellent fresh peel with just a little bit of pith which adds a good backbone to the peel."

Another bartender choice is the channel knife, which Goldstein says bartenders use to make narrow twists. Conversely, Goldstein continues, "One recent option that has become a bartender's secret tool is a Boska cheese peeler, which is the safest way to peel and provides the thickest and most pristine peel."

Other options include the classic vegetable peeler or a paring knife. Of these two, the paring knife is the safer option — you may not be able to get a sturdy enough hold with the vegetable peeler.