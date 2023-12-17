Why Honey Should Be Your Go-To Ingredient For Caramelized Dishes

Nearly anything with sugar can be caramelized, so it may come up often in your baking and cooking. But because of taste, nutrition, or some other personal reason, you may not be keen on adding lots of white sugar to your crème brûlée, cheesecake, or caramelized onions. In each of those cases — and plenty more — honey makes for a great substitute for plain sugar and it can even speed up the caramelizing process.

While honey is made by bees using flower nectar, the sticky substance itself is almost entirely sugar and water. So it's perfectly capable of caramelizing on its own. However, honey is made mostly from fructose, which caramelizes at 230 degrees Fahrenheit; store-bought sugar is sucrose, which needs to reach 320 degrees Fahrenheit before it caramelizes. This means your dish can cook faster and, on top of that, you're adding a honey taste that you don't get from standard sugar.