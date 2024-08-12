What To Know Before Putting Together A Sonoran Hot Dog

With its history grounded in the U.S. and Mexican borderlands, the Sonoran hot dog (otherwise known as the doguero) is a memorable example of everyday Mexican-American fusion cuisine. Its generous toppings of beans, grilled onion, fresh onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeno sauce can make it nearly impossible to see the bacon-wrapped frank nestled between the buns. The Sonoran hot dog's toppings alone are to make any foodie cry tears of joy — and, some might argue, to put any standard hot dog bun to shame.

The main thing to know before putting a Sonoran hot dog together is that it does not use a traditional hot dog bun. The reason? In most (if not all) cases, it can't physically handle the sheer mass of the typical Sonoran hot dog's fixings. In order to have the structural stability to hold all of these flavorful toppings, the Sonoran hot dog is prepared with a soft but strong bolillo-style bun. The football shaped bolillo roll is the perfect base to pile topping after topping onto.