What To Know Before Putting Together A Sonoran Hot Dog
With its history grounded in the U.S. and Mexican borderlands, the Sonoran hot dog (otherwise known as the doguero) is a memorable example of everyday Mexican-American fusion cuisine. Its generous toppings of beans, grilled onion, fresh onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeno sauce can make it nearly impossible to see the bacon-wrapped frank nestled between the buns. The Sonoran hot dog's toppings alone are to make any foodie cry tears of joy — and, some might argue, to put any standard hot dog bun to shame.
The main thing to know before putting a Sonoran hot dog together is that it does not use a traditional hot dog bun. The reason? In most (if not all) cases, it can't physically handle the sheer mass of the typical Sonoran hot dog's fixings. In order to have the structural stability to hold all of these flavorful toppings, the Sonoran hot dog is prepared with a soft but strong bolillo-style bun. The football shaped bolillo roll is the perfect base to pile topping after topping onto.
What to know about bolillo bread
Another name for bolillo bread is French bread — so how did a staple ingredient of one culture find its way to another? It's for good reason: They share a connected history.\. The invasion of Mexico by French forces in the 1860s resulted in French influence on Mexican cuisine. This influence is found in bolillo rolls, which are frequently compared to the French baguette due to their crusty exteriors and soft interiors.
The sturdy exterior of a bolillo roll makes it extremely reliable as a hot dog bun. While classic hot dog buns found in the bread aisle of your local grocery are remarkably soft, they are also prone to tearing when overloaded with toppings. In contrast, the crust of a bolillo roll provides stability without sacrificing a soft interior to cushion the components of a classic Sonoran hot dog.
The Sonoran hot dog is not the only notable instance of bolillo bread centrality in Mexican and Mexican-American cuisine. Bolillo bread also serves as the iconic foundation for molletes (a type of open-faced sandwich featuring salsa, refried beans, and melted cheese) and mole poblano. A bolillo roll is also one of the most common sides served with Mexican hot chocolate.
Add the Sonoran hot dog to your menu
Though its origins trace back to Mexico, the Sonoran hot dog has become ubiquitous in parts of the Southwest United States, specifically Arizona, where it's been a featured item on the Arizona Diamondbacks' concession menu since 2013. It is one of many regional hot dog recipes for baseball season that are groundbreaking and memorable in their own ways. Thanks to the internet, regional dishes need not remain regional, and there is no reason why you cannot bring the Sonoran hot dog to your own table.
While the flavors of a Sonoran hot dog are remarkable on their own, they do not need to fly solo. The savory and smoky notes of the hot dog are bound to pair well with creamy yet tangy elotes callejeros. If the dog itself quells the itch for finger foods, Fritos cheesy elotes nachos might be the way to go; this spin on nachos, salty, creamy, and citrusy flavors will perfectly accent your Sonoran hot dog centerpiece. But truly, whatever side dish you choose to pair it with, a Sonoran hot dog is sure to bring lively flavors to any occasion. Just don't forget the bolillo rolls!