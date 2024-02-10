What Does Butter Basting Steak Actually Do?

Nothing hits quite like a perfectly cooked steak. But there are all sorts of ways to get to that "perfectly cooked" description: you can grill it, of course, but you can also pan-sear it. While steak will taste great if you lightly season it and cook it in a pan to a brisk medium rare, there are ways to up your steak game, and one of them is by butter-basting it. You've doubtless seen this technique on TV, and if there's a cooking show where someone is making a steak, chances are they employ this method. But why does it work so well and what effect does it have on the steak? Isn't it just going to be a lot of trouble for not that much benefit?

The answer is that it genuinely does add a lot to your steak cooking. Though it's certainly going to make it taste even better (butter enhances everything, after all) the biggest effect butter-basting has is that it creates a perfect, crisp crust on your meat. If you've been struggling with that ideal sear, then the butter-basting method is something you have to try.