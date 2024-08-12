This Is Why Your Homemade Pasta Isn't Cutting Properly

There's no reason to be intimidated by making homemade pasta. Yes, there are pasta machines and gadgets galore to make the job easier, not to mention tons of articles and cookbooks, but ultimately making pasta is a very simple process using only a few common ingredients. It's not entirely foolproof, of course, especially when it comes time to cut the pasta into noodles or other shapes. If you find that your fresh homemade pasta dough isn't cutting properly, it's most likely still too wet and you need to slow down before moving to the next step. All you have to do is wait about 15 minutes after rolling out the dough and you should be able to get much more precise cuts.

People have been making pasta for hundreds of years with just their hands, a clean surface, and a rolling pin, so don't get swept up in shopping for tools and gadgets if you're learning to make pasta at home. The only skills any pasta maker needs are patience and timing — and perhaps a really good recipe for Italian tomato sauce — to nail it.