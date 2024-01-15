Bobby Flay's Simple Tip For Making Pasta Dough In A Flash

Those who have made pasta from scratch know that it's an upgrade from the boxed stuff, but it's also more time-consuming. That's why any way to simplify the process is a welcome tip for pasta-makers. Luckily, you can get that tip from celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

According to Food & Wine, Flay was at last year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, where he did a live cooking demo. He made his pasta dough in a flash by using a food processor with the regular blade attachment. To mirror Flay's expert pasta dough-making skills, blend your pasta dough ingredients (typically just flour and eggs, but sometimes also ingredients like olive oil and salt) in your standard food processor using the S blade.

Flay wears many hats — celebrity chef, restauranteur, best-selling author, and television personality to name a few — but also cooks a variety of international cuisines inspired by his love of travel. In 2021 he opened Amalfi by Bobby Flay in Las Vegas, a southern Italian restaurant that features fresh fish from the Mediterranean Sea and a variety of homemade pasta. As a chef who's spent a lot of time in Italy studying the cuisine, Flay knows that fresh pasta makes all the difference.