How Alton Brown Adds A Twist To His All-Time Favorite Sandwich

When it comes to sandwiches it's difficult to choose a favorite. A classic grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and a BLT all rank among some of the most favored, but for Alton Brown, it's all about a really good Cuban sandwich. In an Instagram post, the author and TV personality wrote, "The Cuban is my favorite sandwich of all time and I respect it deeply."

While Brown has a profound reverence for this handheld meal, whenever he doesn't have the required pork roast readily available, he turns to a Thanksgiving Day favorite: Turkey. He went on in his social media post to explain why the deviation, "However, sometimes, in summer, I occasionally skip roasting a hunk of pork and reach instead for herb-roasted turkey from the deli. Is it authentic? No. It is however, delicious."

The "Good Eats" host has a point. Roasting a pork tenderloin or pork shoulder takes time and planning, making it difficult to have a Cuban sandwich on the fly. One of the benefits of using a deli meat like turkey is that it is pretty easy to come by, making it more convenient to have a Cuban whenever the mood strikes. But that's not the only reason to try this twist.