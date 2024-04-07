It's Not Just You: Talenti Gelato Is Notoriously Hard To Open

Talenti gelato is delicious — there's no doubt about that, but the way this stuff is packaged makes you feel like you're trying to unseal the Hope Diamond. If, like me, you've ever tried to open a jar of ultra creamy Talenti, you'll know what I'm talking about. We've all been there: After a long, tiresome day, you're desperate for a wee crumb of dopamine via a sugary indulgence; but instead of sweet reward chemicals, with Talenti's impregnable packaging, you're immediately defeated by a plastic lid and filled with frustration.

So, what are your options? Dynamite? Placing it under the wheel of your car? Fire? No. Not even a handy dandy bottle opener hack is going to do it. The truth of it is there isn't one tried-and-true way of opening Talenti gelato. Not that we're really complaining; Talenti makes a delicious frozen treat. But for the love of all that is holy, please, you guys — find another way of packing your gelato. It won't stay frozen after the apocalypse anyway.