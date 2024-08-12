This Is The Only Arby's Sandwich You Should Be Ordering. Here's Why

There's a lot to love about Arby's, from the fact that they're serving up something a little outside of the standard fast food fare, to the Jamocha shakes. Also, there's the Jamocha shakes, and did we mention the Jamocha shakes? Still, it's also true that there are a whole bunch of discontinued Arby's items that we're never getting back — no matter how much we'd love to see them back on the menu — but even if your favorite has disappeared forever, there's still plenty of reasons to head to Arby's.

In a ranking of Arby's sandwiches from worst to best, Daily Meal discovered the very best sandwich to order if you're headed to Arby's, and there's really no contest. While their famous roast beef sandwiches did make a respectable showing and got kudos for their flavor and using the sort of bright yellow cheese that's wonderful to eat but that's still a color not appearing in nature, there was one clear, runaway winner: the Reuben.

Did you ever have a sandwich that consisted of all the right things, in a ratio that just kept on giving? And did you ever pick up that sandwich at a massive fast food chain the side and scope of Arby's? No? Then you haven't had their Reuben, because it checked all the boxes — and then some.