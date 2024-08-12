This Is The Only Arby's Sandwich You Should Be Ordering. Here's Why
There's a lot to love about Arby's, from the fact that they're serving up something a little outside of the standard fast food fare, to the Jamocha shakes. Also, there's the Jamocha shakes, and did we mention the Jamocha shakes? Still, it's also true that there are a whole bunch of discontinued Arby's items that we're never getting back — no matter how much we'd love to see them back on the menu — but even if your favorite has disappeared forever, there's still plenty of reasons to head to Arby's.
In a ranking of Arby's sandwiches from worst to best, Daily Meal discovered the very best sandwich to order if you're headed to Arby's, and there's really no contest. While their famous roast beef sandwiches did make a respectable showing and got kudos for their flavor and using the sort of bright yellow cheese that's wonderful to eat but that's still a color not appearing in nature, there was one clear, runaway winner: the Reuben.
Did you ever have a sandwich that consisted of all the right things, in a ratio that just kept on giving? And did you ever pick up that sandwich at a massive fast food chain the side and scope of Arby's? No? Then you haven't had their Reuben, because it checked all the boxes — and then some.
Arby's reuben is delicious, across the board
There's an old saying that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and that's what we found to be true of Arby's Reuben — although the parts are pretty amazing, too. We sampled the whole sandwich and each component in order to create a total picture of just what went into Arby's sandwiches.
And they get everything right, starting with the corned beef. That alone is impressive. There's a lot of mistakes that can be made with corned beef, after all, from making it too lean to too salty. Arby's, though? They know their meat, and it was one of the things that set the Reuben way ahead of some of Arby's other sandwiches, like the Smokehouse Brisket. That was tending toward the dry side, and while it was acceptable, there's also no reason to settle for just "acceptable," right?
We decided that anyone who opts for their Reuben will find sauerkraut with just the right amount of kick, a dressing that brings a delightful tanginess, and — of course — there's the cheese. That's all served up between two hearty slices of bread, and that allowed this sandwich to avoid one of the biggest problems with some of the sandwiches we found to be a little less-desirable. While it's understandable that you might be tempted to order a Crispy Chicken, don't — unless, of course, you're fine with a soggy sandwich on a bun that just can't stand up to the job.
We're not the only ones who love Arby's Reuben
When the Houston Chronicle reviewed Arby's Reuben in 2005, they noted it wasn't quite what you might expect if you were accustomed to the kind you get at a New York City diner. Those aren't sandwiches, they're an experience — and you certainly don't pick them up to eat. They're a knife-and-fork kind of meal, but even though it's different, it can still be good, right? Right.
Arby's does a few things differently, apart from the size. It's less greasy than a typical Reuben, and instead of rye, this is served up on thick-cut marbled rye. They're also going a little less traditional with using Thousand Island dressing instead of Russian, but honestly? Their dressing is so good that it doesn't matter. The Chronicle writer agreed, saying that ultimately, "You generally don't get a reuben to go. ... And, yet, I liked the Arby's reuben. Go figure."
Do some hunting for more recent reviews, and it seems as though many customers agree with us. Over on Reddit, they rave about the sandwich. "The reuben is the only thing I get at Arby's. ... Absolutely delicious," one fan wrote. "I love that they don't skimp on the meat or sauerkraut," another added. Over on the Huntsville, Alabama subreddit, one hilarious reviewer wrote, "My review? Uh, ya'll don't crucify me, but this was delicious. ... which all feels wrong to say but it's the truth." We are right there with you.