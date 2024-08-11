Stop Tossing Your Bread Crusts And Do This Instead
Whether it's an English tea sandwich, peanut butter and jelly, or French toast sticks, some bread-based recipes work best without the crust. But why waste those trimmings when you can repurpose them? Turning bread crust into crunchy, bite-sized croutons is a sustainable and thrifty kitchen practice that transforms those meek edges into a versatile pantry staple. Even if you remove the crusts of bread due to a general distaste for them, once they've metamorphosed into croutons, their less-than-desirable traits will vanish.
Bread crust boasts a flavor and texture unique to the center of the slice. Due to the Maillard reaction — a chemical process that facilitates browning and rich flavors during bread baking — crusts have a more intense flavor and a denser, chewier texture compared to the light, airy, and mild-flavored quality of the center. By turning them into croutons, they take on a crumbly, crunchy, and surprisingly airy texture thanks to the additional moisture removal during the oven-baking process.
In addition to the changes in texture and taste that come with transforming bread crust into croutons, you can also zhuzh them up with your favorite herbs and seasonings to complete the makeover. Did we mention they're easy to make and versatile to boot? What's not to love?
How to make croutons from bread crust
Although transforming bread crust into croutons sounds like witchcraft, it's surprisingly simple. But even beginner-friendly kitchen adventures come with guidelines, so keep a few tips in mind to perfect your salad-ready croutons.
For starters, you'll need to cut the bread crusts into small, crouton-shaped cubes measuring half an inch to an inch. You can use a knife or just tear them up with your hands. Croutons are commonly fashioned from stale bread, so it can help to briefly bake the soft cubes in the oven until they've firmed up. This keeps the bread from absorbing too much cooking oil and taking on a soggy, flimsy texture. Once dry, a quick shuffle with oil and your favorite seasonings is all that remains before these fragments of bread crust are fully transformed.
For a relatively hands-free cooking method, oven-baking at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes is an excellent option. Similarly, an air fryer works just as well, and even faster. For more agency over the final product, you might also consider toasting them in a pan, sauteing until they're golden brown. Once finished, they will stay fresh for up to three weeks when stored in an airtight container. Et voilà — bread crust croutons! The only remaining tip? Try not to eat them all in one sitting.
Jazzing up bread crust croutons
A little oil is all you really need to make bread crust croutons. But if you're a flavor fanatic, don't shy away from introducing your favorite fixings to jazz up their mild-mannered profile.
One simple way to breathe life into bread crust croutons is by dusting them with herbs while you toss them in oil. An Italian herb blend made with oregano, basil, and thyme imparts the croutons with an aromatic, savory flavor perfect for Caesar salads or a one-pot tomato soup. When working with heat, it's best to use dried herbs rather than their fresh counterparts. If you're feeling spicy, introduce some red pepper flakes or toss them in chili crisp for a touch of fire that meshes well in a bowl of chili or a Southwest-inspired salad.
Although croutons are frequently crafted with savory flavors in mind, you can also infuse them with sweet notes. A sprinkle of cinnamon and brown sugar provides the croutons with a cozy, warming depth that marries well with vanilla rice pudding, butter pecan mousse, or maple-roasted peaches. For a zippier sweet treat, toasted coconut flakes and lime zest come together for a tropical crouton-eating experience that provides texture to sorbet or Tom Kha soup.
Whether you keep them plain or dress them up, bread crust croutons are a tasty, practical, and sustainable meal topper. Of course, we wouldn't judge you for eating them right off the baking sheet.