Stop Tossing Your Bread Crusts And Do This Instead

Whether it's an English tea sandwich, peanut butter and jelly, or French toast sticks, some bread-based recipes work best without the crust. But why waste those trimmings when you can repurpose them? Turning bread crust into crunchy, bite-sized croutons is a sustainable and thrifty kitchen practice that transforms those meek edges into a versatile pantry staple. Even if you remove the crusts of bread due to a general distaste for them, once they've metamorphosed into croutons, their less-than-desirable traits will vanish.

Bread crust boasts a flavor and texture unique to the center of the slice. Due to the Maillard reaction — a chemical process that facilitates browning and rich flavors during bread baking — crusts have a more intense flavor and a denser, chewier texture compared to the light, airy, and mild-flavored quality of the center. By turning them into croutons, they take on a crumbly, crunchy, and surprisingly airy texture thanks to the additional moisture removal during the oven-baking process.

In addition to the changes in texture and taste that come with transforming bread crust into croutons, you can also zhuzh them up with your favorite herbs and seasonings to complete the makeover. Did we mention they're easy to make and versatile to boot? What's not to love?