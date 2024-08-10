Toss Oysters In The Air Fryer And You'll Never Look Back

If the thousands of easy recipes circulating on social media have not secured your place on the air fryer bandwagon, then tossing in a few oysters for the perfect crunchy, flavorful bite just might do the trick. Whether you savor these seafood delights with a bit of easy homemade tartar sauce, slathered in butter, or with a simple squeeze of fresh lemon, the air fryer is the trick for preparing them either way. Don't let the idea of raw oysters scare you off. Just a few simple tips make air fried oysters a no-brainer.

All the fuss about air fryers is entirely warranted. At home, I have a Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer and if I don't use it at least once a day, then I likely wasn't home that day. I personally try to avoid seed oils as much as possible, along with hydrogenated vegetable oils and similar products, but I absolutely crave a bit of fried food here and there. This is where an air fryer can save the day. Because they heat foods at a high temperature from all sides and through the basket, the results are evenly cooked oysters with a crunchy exterior. These tips will take an already simple dish to another level and you can skip the take out and make them right at home.