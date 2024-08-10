Toss Oysters In The Air Fryer And You'll Never Look Back
If the thousands of easy recipes circulating on social media have not secured your place on the air fryer bandwagon, then tossing in a few oysters for the perfect crunchy, flavorful bite just might do the trick. Whether you savor these seafood delights with a bit of easy homemade tartar sauce, slathered in butter, or with a simple squeeze of fresh lemon, the air fryer is the trick for preparing them either way. Don't let the idea of raw oysters scare you off. Just a few simple tips make air fried oysters a no-brainer.
All the fuss about air fryers is entirely warranted. At home, I have a Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer and if I don't use it at least once a day, then I likely wasn't home that day. I personally try to avoid seed oils as much as possible, along with hydrogenated vegetable oils and similar products, but I absolutely crave a bit of fried food here and there. This is where an air fryer can save the day. Because they heat foods at a high temperature from all sides and through the basket, the results are evenly cooked oysters with a crunchy exterior. These tips will take an already simple dish to another level and you can skip the take out and make them right at home.
Pat oysters dry before using this three-step batter process for the perfect crunch
Oysters, raw or cooked, tend to have a soft texture with a lot of moisture. This helps create the perfect bite when they're encased in a crispy batter; however, these factors can be the challenging part of preparing them. Place your oysters in a colander or strainer. Whether you're an expert shucker and can break the oysters free from their shells yourself or you prefer canned oysters in oil, the first step remains the same. Remove as much excess moisture as possible. Next, lay them out flat so they're not overlapping and pat them dry with a paper towel or a clean cloth. They do not need to be dry as a bone, but removing that excess moisture makes battering easier and prevents your air fried oysters from having a soggy texture.
Next, a three part batter process will help seal the deal. Begin by tossing oysters in flour until they are lightly dusted, which is what it means to dredge in a recipe. As a gluten-free girl who has tried just about every brand, I use Bob's Red Mill All-Purpose Organic Baking Flour or Cup4Cup Wholesome Gluten-Free Flour. The flour will achieve the ideal dry surface. Next, prepare your egg wash, and don't forget to add a splash of hot sauce. The last step is where the magic happens. Use Panko bread crumbs or cornmeal as your last layer and get ready for a perfect bite.
Don't crowd the oysters in your air fryer
A final tip for a superior oyster dish that will convince your friends that you have had professional training is to avoid crowding the oysters in your air fryer. That famous line from the movie "Julie & Julia," about not crowding the mushrooms actually applies perfectly to oysters, as well. If you are using a tray or a basket in your air fryer, either way, place the oysters flat and do not let the sides overlap or touch.
This will closely replicate the results of deep frying. Leaving space in between the oysters allows them all to cook evenly on every side. Let the heat in your air fryer circulate properly and do not crowd the oysters. Use these steps and you are on your way to making the best oysters of your life right in the air fryer at home.