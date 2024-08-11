The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Iced Lattes
For the caffeine-obsessed among us, warm weather usually entails a switch to iced drinks. While these chilled beverages come in many distinct flavors and designs, the iced latte reigns supreme as a go-to when in need of a flavorful pick-me-up. While lots of people head to their local coffee shops, making your own is a more economical option. And to ensure your drinks are as good as can be Daily Meal turned to Jee Choe, a coffee and tea specialist. She also doles out sage advice on her blog "Oh, How Civilized!" which features a range of drink recipes.
Choe revealed the most common mistake is a rather basic one. "Iced lattes need to be made with espresso and it can't be called a latte without it," the coffee guru explained. Indeed, there is a distinct difference between iced coffees and iced lattes, and neglecting the espresso in your latte can have a negative flavor impact. "A latte will never taste like a latte if using cold brew, instant coffee, or brewed coffee instead of espresso," she said.
When it comes to the difference between coffee and espresso, remember that the beans used to brew coffee are coarse, while espresso is made with finely ground beans.
There's an art to adding iced latte ingredients
As with any iced beverage, there's always a risk of watering down the drink and reducing its flavor. And the last thing any avid espresso enthusiast wants is to dilute their potent beverage with an excess of water. To avoid this sad outcome, Jee Choe advised that you incorporate the hot and cold elements of your iced latte in a very precise order.
The hot espresso should be put into the glass first, followed by the milk. Choe explained that only then should you add your ice cubes, as pouring a hot beverage over ice will "melt the ice too quickly, watering down your drink." She said saving ice for the final step avoids a watery beverage because the ice will "melt slower since the milk will have cooled down the espresso a bit." To ensure your iced beverage has an excellent base, here are some mistakes to avoid when making espresso at home.
The choice of ice matters when it comes to hot beverages
To the layperson, it might seem like all shapes and configurations of ice are virtually the same since it's all composed of a single ingredient. However, experts say that most people make big mistakes with ice cubes and Jee Choe has her own thoughts on the matter as it pertains to iced lattes. She said the size of the ice you use can have a major impact on the outcome of your latte.
The coffee specialist recommended using cubes that range from 1 to 1 1/4 inches when crafting a beverage with hot ingredients. Using smaller formats, such as pebbled ice, is a major no-no, as this diminutive ice is bound to melt rapidly. "The bigger the ice cube, the slower it'll melt," Choe explained. On the other hand, she warned not to use "anything too big since only one or two may fit into your cup." After all, you can't have an iced latte without the ice, and Choe's guidance ensures that you're fully satisfied with your caffeinated masterpiece.