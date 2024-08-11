The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Iced Lattes

For the caffeine-obsessed among us, warm weather usually entails a switch to iced drinks. While these chilled beverages come in many distinct flavors and designs, the iced latte reigns supreme as a go-to when in need of a flavorful pick-me-up. While lots of people head to their local coffee shops, making your own is a more economical option. And to ensure your drinks are as good as can be Daily Meal turned to Jee Choe, a coffee and tea specialist. She also doles out sage advice on her blog "Oh, How Civilized!" which features a range of drink recipes.

Choe revealed the most common mistake is a rather basic one. "Iced lattes need to be made with espresso and it can't be called a latte without it," the coffee guru explained. Indeed, there is a distinct difference between iced coffees and iced lattes, and neglecting the espresso in your latte can have a negative flavor impact. "A latte will never taste like a latte if using cold brew, instant coffee, or brewed coffee instead of espresso," she said.

When it comes to the difference between coffee and espresso, remember that the beans used to brew coffee are coarse, while espresso is made with finely ground beans.