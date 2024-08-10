Trust Us, Your Avocado Toast Absolutely Needs Sliced Mango

What's better than avocado toast? Fruity avocado toast, of course. But forget about dainty little berries when you go to jazz up your avocado toast, we're talking about luxurious and downright delectable mangoes. Although it's not a conventional or common avocado toast topper, the two ingredients actually work together like sunshine and summer breeze.

Without added pizzazz, avocado is surprisingly mild in flavor. Marked by a noticeably green flavor accented by nutty undercurrents, this versatile stone fruit benefits from complementary pairings. With its bright, nectarous, and uniquely tart taste, mangoes are the perfect accompaniment to avocado on toast. The sweet, vibrant flavor of the tropical fruit gives the dish gusto and boldness, providing your quintessentially millennial brunch with some much-needed depth.

It's not just the flavor of avocado toast that's improved by mangoes, it's the texture, too. The fibrous mouthfeel of mango provides a pleasant contrast to the smooth creaminess of avocado, making each bite more dynamic. Mango also mingles well with other common avocado toast toppers, so you don't have to compromise on your favorite fixings. Plus, it's so simple to add a few pieces of mango that we can't help but wonder why we haven't been doing this for years.