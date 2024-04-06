Porter Vs Stout Beer: The Difference You Should Know

There are tons of different styles of beer out there, but if you like bold flavors, porters and stouts are particularly great selections. These dark beers tend to have notes of anise, coffee, and chocolate and a rich, dark color. They're also great for cooking and baking, whether you make some tasty chocolate stout mini cakes or use one of these brews in a meat marinade.

Despite these similarities, however, a few things set these beers apart from each other. The key difference between porter and stout beers is that the former is usually made using malted barley while stouts use unmalted.

While this might not sound like a huge deal, it actually affects several different aspects of the brews. For one thing, you'll notice that while both are dark beers, there are slight color differences. At the same time, the way the beers are made leads to different tasting notes and undertones when you're enjoying each.