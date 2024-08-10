8 Rice Recipes You'll Be Raving About

Rice is one of the most important ingredients in the world. It's a staple food, foundational to the diet of more than half the humans on the planet. It also happens to be super versatile, varied in types, textures, and flavors — not to mention oh-so delicious — so it's no surprise that there's an infinite number of recipes that make great use of your all-important rice.

While the diversity of options is exciting, with so many choices, it may be a struggle at times to know where to start in selecting your rice strategy. But have no fear — we've got you covered when it comes to your starch centerpiece. Here, you'll find eight recipes featuring classic and creative dishes from cuisines all over the globe, from lunch to dinner to dessert, supporting role to star of the show, that will help you easily solve any rice cooking conundrum. These preparations make use of various methods, from one-pot possibilities to pan-fried, soup-ed to stewed, baked and beyond.