Does Adding Salt Actually Make Water Boil Faster?

Cooking doesn't always feel like the fastest process, especially for those who don't want to spend more time in the kitchen than necessary. Getting your water to boil is one of those boring but essential steps when cooking pasta, vegetables, and other ingredients. Many of us are already adding a pinch of salt to the water in hopes of speeding things up, but does it really make water boil faster? Food scientist Morrine Omolo told Southern Living, "Adding salt to water doesn't make it boil faster. At the concentrations typically used in food, it increases the boiling point."

In fact, the boiling point can increase by a few degrees. The reason behind this, as Omolo explains, is that "The added salt 'fights' to hold onto the water molecules, so it takes more heating to 'release' the water vapor into the atmosphere." So, salting your water may actually slow down the water boiling process, but the difference in boiling time would come down to seconds.