Here's How To Safely Store Homemade Garlic Confit

While garlic confit boasts quite the fancy French moniker, preparing this preserved garlic at home to boost flavor in countless dishes is pretty easy. The confit technique began as a way to preserve food, most commonly meats, before the age of electricity and refrigerators — by slowly cooking food in a hot liquid and subsequently storing it in that liquid. However, there are still some natural health risks for toxin growth when preserved in this manner.

Making garlic confit involves not only slow-cooking the garlic but also using home canning techniques to preserve and store it. You'll need to take a few steps to ensure you store your garlic confit safely. Start with the freshest garlic cloves possible, correctly seal your garlic confit in a jar or can, and promptly move it to the refrigerator once it's cooled down. If you follow these steps, your garlic confit will be safe to consume for a couple of weeks.