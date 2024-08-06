Planning Your First Ever Dinner Party? Get A Little Help From Your Friends

There's nothing quite like food and drinks to bring people together. A well-laden table is unsurpassed in its warm and inviting air, but if you're the one hosting, you have to do more than supply a table and refreshments to ensure that welcoming atmosphere — and for first-time dinner party hosts, that's no mean feat. You've got to consider everything from appetizers and allergies, to beverage pairings and place settings, to lighting and entertainment. When the actual day comes, it can be difficult to relax and enjoy yourself, too.

To help you out, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, esteemed partner of the Swann School and a bona fide etiquette expert, offered us some insight into planning a flawless first-time dinner party — and the advice is straight out of a Beatles song. Simply put: Get by with a little help from your friends.

Before hosting a big party for the first time, "definitely practice with smaller scale events with family and friends," Tyson told Daily Meal. A few people you trust can be your proverbial get-together guinea pigs, so that the main event will emerge as a beautiful and perfectly balanced dinner party.