Tomato Spritzers Are The Ideal Way To Utilize That Leftover Produce

Have you found yourself with a surplus of juicy red tomatoes? Before you start slicing and dicing and adding them to salads and sandwiches, we have a less conventional way to utilize those leftovers: tomato spritzers. It's gazpacho meets bubbly in all the right ways and makes for a super refreshing summer drink.

Spritzers are already the quintessential summer cocktail, and since tomatoes are at their peak from May through October, they're the perfect addition. Think Bloody Marys and micheladas, but lighter and with more effervescence. The acidity of tomato juice balances out the slight sweetness of sparkling wine. And if you already love spritzers but crave something savory, this tomato-based bevvy might be your jam.

So... are you sold on tomato spritzers yet or are you still a bit skeptical? Either way, we encourage you to embrace your inner mixologist and give this cocktail a whirl. After all, that extra tomato juice isn't going to drink itself. And to help you get started, we've cherry-picked our top tomato spritz recommendations. Read on for the juicy details, and put those leftovers to good use.