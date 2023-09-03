16 Best Sweet Wines To Impress Everyone At The Table

Sweet wines are defined as those with higher percentages of sugar remaining after fermentation. Specific grape varietals naturally have greater sugar levels, while a winemaker engineers others to have a higher sugar content. This is done either by prematurely halting the fermentation process or by adding residual sweetness by incorporating reserved grape juice or a spirit at some point during the fermentation process.

The sweetness of wine is classified on a spectrum from bone dry, 0.1 grams per liter of residual sugar, to sweet, 120 or more grams. Other factors can influence the perception of sweetness in a wine, including the level of acidity, which can mute or accentuate it, and the amount of tannins present. For this reason, the variability of sweet wines and their capacity to pair well with different types of cuisine is vast.

The sweetness of a wine can help balance other flavors, such as bitter, sour, salty, spicy, umami, and even other sweet ingredients. This makes them versatile and desirable for even the most discerning wine connoisseur. When determining which sweet wine to purchase for a dinner party, casual get-together, or to sip on a hot summer night, you will want to factor in what foods you will pair it with, the ambient temperature, and the target audience. By doing so, you will be able to impress everyone at the table. Consider our picks for the top 16 best sweet wines available today before you buy wine for your next event.