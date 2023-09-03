16 Best Sweet Wines To Impress Everyone At The Table
Sweet wines are defined as those with higher percentages of sugar remaining after fermentation. Specific grape varietals naturally have greater sugar levels, while a winemaker engineers others to have a higher sugar content. This is done either by prematurely halting the fermentation process or by adding residual sweetness by incorporating reserved grape juice or a spirit at some point during the fermentation process.
The sweetness of wine is classified on a spectrum from bone dry, 0.1 grams per liter of residual sugar, to sweet, 120 or more grams. Other factors can influence the perception of sweetness in a wine, including the level of acidity, which can mute or accentuate it, and the amount of tannins present. For this reason, the variability of sweet wines and their capacity to pair well with different types of cuisine is vast.
The sweetness of a wine can help balance other flavors, such as bitter, sour, salty, spicy, umami, and even other sweet ingredients. This makes them versatile and desirable for even the most discerning wine connoisseur. When determining which sweet wine to purchase for a dinner party, casual get-together, or to sip on a hot summer night, you will want to factor in what foods you will pair it with, the ambient temperature, and the target audience. By doing so, you will be able to impress everyone at the table. Consider our picks for the top 16 best sweet wines available today before you buy wine for your next event.
1. How We Selected Products
With so many different types of wines and sweetness levels to consider, selecting the best ones for each of our categories, from the best sweet wines for beginners to the best dessert sweet wine, was daunting. We wanted to ensure that we included a good cross-section of sweetness levels, grape varietals, and wines for any budget. We relied on several sources and factors to determine which wines would make our list.
We began by considering press and awards for the top-rated sweet wines. From there, we cross-referenced the wines with consumer and critic reviews. We then consulted the expertise of wine ratings, based on the somewhat ambiguous 100-point scale that became widely accepted in 1982 after first being introduced by world-renowned wine critic Robert Parker. This scale has been adopted by several outlets, with the most popular being Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, James Suckling, and Vinous. Finally, where applicable, we used our experiences drinking specific wines to narrow the list to the 16 selected. We are confident this list has a sweet wine to suit every palate.
2. Best Overall Sweet Wine: Château Guiraud Sauternes
The Château Guiraud Sauternes from the Bordeaux region of France has won numerous awards and consistently ranks above 90. This wine is classified as Premier Cru. It is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon; it's organic, aged in oak, and has an alcohol content of 13.5% ABV.
Considered a full-bodied dessert wine, this has well-balanced acidity and is not cloying. Its flavor and aroma are often cited as rich and slightly spicy, with notes of dried apricot, vanilla, honey, and pineapple. This wine would pair equally well with desserts and savory dishes with aggressive flavors, like a gorgonzola cream sauce.
Purchase the Château Guiraud Sauternes from Total Wine & More at around $80.00.
3. Best Budget Sweet Wine: Jam Jar Moscato
If a wine doesn't taste good, it doesn't matter how affordable it is. Jam Jar Moscato from the Western Cape of South Africa has consistently scored high marks on budget wine lists, ranking in the mid-80s. This wine is classified as a dessert wine with an alcohol content of 10% ABV.
This wine is on the sweeter side but well-balanced with acidity. Its aroma is distinctly floral with hints of tropical fruit. Predominant flavors include peach, apricot, and pineapple, with a slightly bitter finish to round out the flavor. This wine would be best paired with fruity desserts or served chilled on a hot summer day.
Purchase the Jam Jar Moscato from Drizly starting at around $9.00.
4. Best Sweet Wine for Beginners: Pewsey Vale Vineyard Riesling
Riesling is a fabulous introductory sweet wine for the uninitiated. The Pewsey Vale Vineyard Riesling from the Eden Valley of Southern Australia is a stellar example. It has garnered numerous accolades, including being named the top-ranked Riesling by James Suckling in 2021 with a score of 96 points. This light-bodied, acidic, dry Riesling has an alcohol content of 12% ABV.
The nose of this wine is rife with citrus and green apple. Its flavor is floral and minerally, finishing with crisp notes of lemon and stone fruits. This wine is ideally suited for pairing with fish, shellfish, poultry, cured meats, and cheese.
Purchase the Pewsey Vale Vineyard Riesling from Vivino starting at around $24.00.
5. Best Splurge Sweet Wine: Capela da Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port
Nothing caps off a meal better than a glass of high-quality port wine like the Capela da Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port from the upper Douro of Northern Portugal. This dessert wine is one of the highest-rated vintage ports, with an average score of 95 points. A fortified wine made from several grapes, this Port has an alcohol content of 20% ABV.
This wine is ripe, juicy, tannic, dry, and somewhat acidic. Its nose is perfumed with berries and spice, while its flavor boasts chocolate, cherries, and lavender. This complex wine is ideally suited to pairing with a fine cheese sampling or a chocolate or caramel dessert.
Purchase the Capela da Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port from Vivino for around $160.00.
6. Best Rosé Sweet Wine: Calvet Rosé D'Anjou
The Calvet Rosé D'Anjou from the Loire Valley of France has garnered numerous awards and accolades and consistently scores in the mid-80s. This is a crisp, off-dry, semi-sweet rosé with an alcohol content of 10.5% ABV. It is made with Cabernet Franc, Gamay, and Grolleau grapes.
The nose of this wine is cherry, licorice, and floral-forward, with notes of strawberry and melon rounding out the flavor. It is not overly complex but easy to drink. An off-dry Rosé can pair well with sweet and savory dishes, including soft-ripened cheeses, oily fish, poultry, cured meat, and fruity desserts.
Purchase the Calvet Rosé D'Anjou from de Négoce starting at $14.00.
7. Best Semi-Sweet Wine: Lini 910 in Correggio Rosso Metodo Classico Millesimato Lambrusco
Our pick for the best semi-sweet wine is the Lini 910 in Correggio Rosso Metodo Classico Millesimato Lambrusco from the Emilia-Romagna region of North-Central Italy. This sparkling red wine is considered one of the top 4% of wines internationally, with an average ranking in the mid-90s. This is a bold, semi-sweet, moderately acidic wine with an alcohol content of 12% ABV.
Its nose is replete with notes of berries, herbs, and spices. The most common flavor characteristics are strawberry, almond, and yeast. This wine is ideally served with red and game meats, charcuterie, and hard-aged cheeses with bold flavor.
Purchase the Lini 910 in Correggio Rosso Metodo Classico Millesimato Lambrusco from Vivino for about $40.00.
8. Best White Sweet Wine: Château d'Yquem Sauternes
The Château d'Yquem Sauternes regularly appears on best-of lists for wine. It has won countless awards and scores in the upper 90s. The only reason it wasn't our best overall wine is that it is expensive. This Premier Cru dessert wine hails from the Bordeaux region of France and is made from a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. It is aged in French oak, bold, sweet, and highly acidic. It is also high in alcohol content at 14.8% ABV.
Its nose is redolent of honeysuckle, apricots, flowers, and peaches. The flavor is exotic, punctuated by caramel, citrus, spices, and cocoa. This wine would pair equally well with pungent ripe cheeses and fruit-filled desserts.
Purchase the Château d'Yquem Sauternes from Vivino starting at about $387.00.
9. Best Red Sweet Wine: San Antonio Cardinale Red Blend
The San Antonio Cardinale Red Blend from the Central Coast of California has appeared on several lists for the best red sweet wine. It has also ranked among the top 6% of wines worldwide, although it scores in the mid-80s. This red wine blend is a dessert wine that is medium-bodied, sweet, and highly acidic. It has an alcohol content of 12% ABV.
Its aroma is plummy and jammy, with flavors ranging from cherry to chocolate with hints of oak. This is a wine best served chilled. It would serve equally well with savory dishes of beef or lamb and all kinds of desserts from fruity to chocolatey.
Purchase the San Antonio Cardinale Red Blend from Vivino for about $10.00.
10. Best Sparkling Sweet Wine: Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé
The Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé is a classic Champagne from France made from a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay. Not only has this Champagne appeared in numerous best sparkling wine roundups, but it is considered in the top 1% of wines globally, with an overall ranking consistently in the upper 80s. This Champagne is demi-sec. It is medium-bodied, acidic, and has an alcohol content of 12.5% ABV.
Its nose is bold, with berries, pomegranate, vanilla, and mint notes. Its flavor begins with peach and apricot, finishing strong with citrus. This sparkling is brilliant with seafood, oily fish, pork, and soft-ripened cheeses. We can attest that this is a stunning wine.
Purchase the Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé for about $64.00.
11. Best Party Sweet Wine: Bodegas Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha
The Bodegas Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha from Campo de Borja, Aragon, Spain, is another wine with more awards, accolades, and stellar rankings than we can count, consistently averaging scores in the upper 80s. This quintessential Grenache is bold and semi-dry, with moderate tannins and medium acidity. Its alcohol content is high at 15% ABV.
The nose of this wine is redolent with plum, red berry, and oak. Its flavor is black cherry, fennel pollen, and coffee, finishing with citrus-forward notes. This rich wine is the perfect food for a dinner party, complementing beef, lamb, game meats, pasta with rich sauces, and poultry. You cannot go wrong with this wine.
Purchase the Bodegas Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha from Vivino starting at around $18.
12. Best Domestic Sweet Wine: Chateau Ste. Michelle Harvest Select Riesling
Another wine we have sampled several times is the Chateau Ste. Michelle Harvest Select Riesling from the Columbia Valley of Washington state. This wine is a fan and critic favorite, garnering countless awards, rave reviews, and consistent scores in the upper 80s, and is one of the top 4% of wines globally. This is a dessert wine with moderate sweetness, balanced acidity, medium body, and an alcohol content of 10.5% ABV.
Its nose has prominent apricot and floral notes. The flavor is rife with stone fruits, honey, minerals, and a lengthy citrus finish. This is a fantastic wine to accompany fruit-based desserts or a cheese tasting.
Purchase the Chateau Ste. Michelle Harvest Select Riesling from Vivino starting at about $11.
13. Best Imported Sweet Wine: Kvaszinger Szamorodni Edes Tokaj
The Kvaszinger Szamorodni Edes Tokaj is a white wine blend hailing from the Tokaj region of Northeast Hungary. The primary grape varietal in this blend is the Furmint. This wine has won three international gold awards, ranks among the top 5% of wines globally, and consistently scores in the upper 80s. It is a medium-bodied, semi-sweet, moderately acidic wine with an alcohol content of 12% ABV.
Its nose is ripe apricot, honey, and spice-forward, with flavors of ginger, smoke, and dried fruit. The crisp finish of this wine is delightful with fish, shellfish, poultry, pork, or vegetarian fare. Having grown up with this wine, we can attest that it is a must-drink.
Purchase the Kvaszinger Szamorodni Edes Tokaj from Wine Lovers Webshop starting at around $16.
14. Best Fruit Sweet Wine: Chateau Grand Traverse Cherry Riesling
Fruit wines are notoriously divisive. Some think they are all fluff and have no substance. When it comes to the Chateau Grand Traverse Cherry Riesling, nothing could be less accurate. This blend of cherry wine and Riesling grapes is surprisingly nuanced. It has been included in several rankings, received a lot of press, won several awards, and is beloved by customers, as evidenced by reviews. The winery, located in Northern Michigan, specializes in Riesling.
This wine is semi-dry, has crisp acidity, and has an alcohol content of 12.5% ABV. Its nose and flavor balance classic apple and pear notes with cherries. This is an ideal wine to pair with a cheese sampling or chocolate dessert.
Purchase the Chateau Grand Traverse Cherry Riesling from Chateau Grand Traverse starting at around $10.
15. Best Summer Sweet Wine: Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d'Asti
When it comes to beating the summer heat, light alcohol, slightly effervescent, semi-sweet wine is just what the doctor ordered. The Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d'Asti from the Piemonte of Northern Italy is consistently ranked above 89 points, has received countless accolades, and is one of the top-selling wines in the region. This dessert wine is light, not overly acidic, and has an alcohol content of only 5% ABV.
Its nose is abundant with ripe apricot, honeysuckle, and jasmine. The flavor is citrusy and earthy, balancing out the sweetness. Pair this wine with hard-aged cheeses or fruity desserts, or serve it well chilled as an apéritif.
Purchase the Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d'Asti from Vivino starting at about $22.
16. Best High Alcohol Sweet Wine: Navarro NV Pedro Ximénez Sherry
Among lists ranking the best high-alcohol sweet wines, the Navarro NV Pedro Ximénez Sherry from Andalucia, Spain, reigns supreme. It has won several awards and consistently scores in the 90th percentile across all platforms. This dessert wine is rich, sweet, not very acidic, and has an alcohol content of 15% ABV.
A classic sipping sherry, the nose of this wine is complex, jammy, and rife with caramel notes. Its flavor is simultaneously fudge-like, abundant with dried fruit while maintaining a hint of bitterness to help tame the syrupy viscosity of its texture. This wine is ideally suited to desserts of all kinds, from cakes to fruit pies. It would also pair well with strong cheeses.
Purchase the Navarro NV Pedro Ximénez Sherry from Vivino starting at around $17.
17. Best Dessert Sweet Wine: Inniskillin Icewine Vidal
When searching for the best sweet dessert wine, not only did we have a clear favorite, but time and time again, the Inniskillin Icewine Vidal from Ontario, Canada, showed up. List upon list, review after review, this dessert wine receives glowing feedback, consistently scoring in the mid-90s. It is considered in the top 1% of wines globally. This wine is rich, creamy, sweet, acidic, lightly effervescent, and has an alcohol content of 9.5% ABV.
Its aromas are of tropical fruit, honey, and pear. These extend to the flavor profile, which has a hint of caramel but is not cloying. This is the perfect end cap for a fine dinner with any dessert.
Purchase the Inniskillin Icewine Vidal from Vivino starting at around $59.