We're Only Making Egg-In-A-Hole With Waffles From Now On

Egg-in-a-hole is a charming and easy recipe that usually only requires a handful of steps — our only addition here is preparing the waffles. A batch of simple classic waffles can be ready in under 30 minutes, but they should be prepared ahead of time for easier assembly. After the waffles come out of the maker, you'll want to cut a medium-sized hole with either a knife or cookie cutter or use a glass in the center where your egg will cook. Note that in a traditional egg-in-the-hole recipe, the bread toasts as it sits in the pan with the egg, but your waffles should be fully cooked beforehand.

When it comes to preparing the egg, you'll crack it directly into the hole at the center of the waffle so it cooks in the pocket as you season it with salt and pepper. Egg-in-a-hole is made with a runny yolk, or over easy, egg that requires flipping the egg and the waffle. For the best over-easy egg, one pan tip you can't skip is making sure it's non-stick and big enough to hold your waffle and egg. This also applies to the hole you cut in the waffle, which needs to be large enough for the egg to cook thoroughly. You'll know your egg is done when the whites are soft but not firmly fried, and the yolk will be drippy once broken.