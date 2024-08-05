Your Chocolate Cake Will Taste Like Heaven With One Simple Swap

The star ingredient in a single or 2-layer chocolate cake is unsweetened cocoa powder. Comprising cocoa solids and just a small amount of fat, it has a dense flavor that creates the chocolate goodness your mouth knows and loves. But if you want a truly intense chocolate experience that screams, "I've got a sophisticated and discerning grown-up palate," swap out that unsweetened natural cocoa powder for black cocoa powder.

Black cocoa powder is made using a Dutch process that involves washing the cocoa beans with potassium before grinding them. This results in a cocoa powder that is less acidic but deeper and darker in color. Dutching cocoa does a couple of things that make for a unique eating experience. First, black cocoa doesn't react with baking soda, which means if you use it in your recipe, your cake or cupcakes are not going to reach the same heights unless you use it with baking powder. But when it comes to using black cocoa in a chocolate cake, it is all about the taste and color it brings.