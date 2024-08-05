The Pioneer Woman Swears By This Kitchen Gadget For Perfect Pasta Sauce

A Sunday pasta Bolognese sauce requires time and patience to develop all the rich layers of flavor it's known for, but there is a kitchen gadget that can help you with that. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's top cooking tips are a must when it comes to pasta sauce, and the entrepreneur and cookbook author shared on Instagram that if you want to get a delicious and quick pasta sauce, you should use your pressure cooker.

Drummond shared her recipe for a meaty short rib sauce on social media. "One of the best pasta sauces I've ever had," she writes. Drummond goes on to explain that it can be made in 3-4 hours on the stovetop, but it takes just 60 minutes of total cooking time in the pressure cooker. Even though low and slow is the gold standard for cooking pasta sauce, the chef's stamp of approval to use an appliance that requires a shorter cooking time but still tastes amazing is a no-brainer.