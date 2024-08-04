The Flavor-Packed Part Of Chicken You Need To Start Embracing
Chicken is the most popular animal protein in the United States and the second most enjoyed in the world. From chicken wings to thighs and breasts, many parts of a chicken are used for frying, grilling, baking, and roasting. However, some parts are frequently overlooked, including the deceptively delicious gizzards.
Because they're not as common of a cut as breasts and thighs, many foodies aren't aware of how tasty chicken gizzards are. A stigma exists around eating offal — the internal organs of an animal — adding to its rarity. In this case, gizzards are the stomach of a chicken. Chicken stomach looks slightly different than the smooth, easy-on-the-eyes appeal of chicken breast and other, more familiar, cuts. But just because you're not accustomed to it doesn't mean that gizzards are gross or unsafe to eat.
Fun fact of the day: The more active an animal's muscle is, the more flavorful it becomes. During its life, a chicken's stomach is quite busy, giving gizzards a deep, concentrated flavor distinct from the mild-mannered taste of its breast and wings. Gizzards are perfect for those who enjoy uniquely bold-tasting chicken dishes thanks to their rich, gamey essence. Beyond their taste, gizzards are surprisingly nutrient-dense. Chock full of protein and essential vitamins while remaining low in saturated fat, chicken gizzards are considered one of the most nutritious organ meats, making them a valuable part of a healthy, flavor-forward diet. Did we mention they're among the most affordable animal proteins you can purchase?
Preparing and cooking chicken gizzards
Like any other part of a chicken, how you cook gizzards influences the final dish. Consider a few tips before selecting which cooking method works best for your favorite chicken recipes.
Before you cook them, you need to tenderize gizzards; it's an essential step for avoiding tough, chewy chicken. The best way to achieve a more accessible texture is by simmering gizzards to denature their proteins, break down their collagen, and soften their gristly fibers. Braise them in simmering water until they're tender and easily penetrable with a fork. Tenderizing gizzards can take a couple of hours, so set aside ample time to achieve a succulent texture. If your gizzards aren't pre-cleaned, remove the grit and yellow lining before rinsing and braising them.
Frying gizzards in batter coated with seasoned breadcrumbs is a common cooking method that develops crunchy, golden-brown char on the exterior and gives way to juicy, meaty, and full-flavored bites. Thanks to their small shape, deep-fried gizzards are a great alternative to chicken nuggets. Skewer them and grill them for a smoky, portable, pool-party-ready, and flavor-forward hit of fuel. For something (relatively) hands-off — add them to slow-cooked stew for a rich, meaty, downhome flavor unlike any spoonable chicken dish you've tasted before.
Serving and pairing chicken gizzards
Once your chicken gizzards are cooked, you'll need to plate and pair them. Although they have a robust flavor, they play well with other ingredients, ensuring you'll never have to compromise on or omit your favorite side dishes.
For a southern-inspired meal, fried gizzards taste great alongside a batch of lemon-kissed, grilled okra. The two unique-tasting dishes work together like a yin and yang, balancing hearty, meaty flavors with the grassy, vegetal taste of the seedy vegetable. Instead of just skewering the meat, add garden-fresh bell peppers, spicy serranos, and tangy red onions to the kebab for a well-rounded, multi-dimensional dish that walks the line between savory and spicy. In a stew, gizzards work well with starchy potatoes, earthy carrots, and tenderized celery, culminating in a nourishing, brothy, and downright comforting dish that can cure a cold and keep you warm during those long winter months. Instead of making a meal, serve them as an appetizer dusted with herbs and a heaping ramekin of buttermilk ranch dressing.
Don't limit yourself, either. Plate them over rice, cook them into a noodle stir fry, or introduce them to your taco night lineup. Regardless of how you serve them, chicken gizzards deserve a spot in your meal rotation. Ditch the stigma around where it was sourced to enjoy chicken gizzards' bold flavors and nutrient-rich profile. Once you embrace this poultry delicacy, you'd be remiss not to try fried chicken feet next.