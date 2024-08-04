The Flavor-Packed Part Of Chicken You Need To Start Embracing

Chicken is the most popular animal protein in the United States and the second most enjoyed in the world. From chicken wings to thighs and breasts, many parts of a chicken are used for frying, grilling, baking, and roasting. However, some parts are frequently overlooked, including the deceptively delicious gizzards.

Because they're not as common of a cut as breasts and thighs, many foodies aren't aware of how tasty chicken gizzards are. A stigma exists around eating offal — the internal organs of an animal — adding to its rarity. In this case, gizzards are the stomach of a chicken. Chicken stomach looks slightly different than the smooth, easy-on-the-eyes appeal of chicken breast and other, more familiar, cuts. But just because you're not accustomed to it doesn't mean that gizzards are gross or unsafe to eat.

Fun fact of the day: The more active an animal's muscle is, the more flavorful it becomes. During its life, a chicken's stomach is quite busy, giving gizzards a deep, concentrated flavor distinct from the mild-mannered taste of its breast and wings. Gizzards are perfect for those who enjoy uniquely bold-tasting chicken dishes thanks to their rich, gamey essence. Beyond their taste, gizzards are surprisingly nutrient-dense. Chock full of protein and essential vitamins while remaining low in saturated fat, chicken gizzards are considered one of the most nutritious organ meats, making them a valuable part of a healthy, flavor-forward diet. Did we mention they're among the most affordable animal proteins you can purchase?