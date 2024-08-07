9 Chain Sandwich Shops That Are Disappearing In The US

Thanks to John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, eaters have been enjoying meats stacked between slices of bread since 1762. Two centuries later, and across the pond, sandwiches were being sold en masse, as an array of sub shops popped up across America. Sandwich chains like Subway remain leaders of the stacks to this day while, for one reason or another, others have sadly fallen by the wayside.

Some of these diminished chains were once beloved nationally, while other regional ones once held a special place in the hearts of regulars. Recessions, pandemics, over-expansion, low profits, and mismanagement are just a handful of the reasons for their downfall. It's time to pay respect to those chain sandwich shops that are disappearing in the United States, or have already disappeared altogether.

Hopefully, these chains can turn their crummy fortunes around, and truly get things cooking again with baked fresh ideas. For others looking to open their own sub shop, let's hope there are lessons to be learned here. As Omar Al-Massalkhi, CEO of Talkin' Tacos told Forbes, his mantra is "Don't be Quiznos."