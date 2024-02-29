The Humble Sandwich Was Actually Named After A Real Person

No matter which part of the world you live in, chances are you've grabbed a sandwich for a quick and fulfilling meal throughout the week. Sandwiches can be made in a jiffy by assembling your favorite ingredients between two slices of bread or elevated with some well-thought-out sandwich-making hacks. Some sandwich recipes are even worthy of the dinner table! But did you know this humble dish is named after a real person? That's right. John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, gave this concoction of meat and bread its original name.

Historians and food writers are divided on one important fact: Was he the original inventor of the dish? Some people believe this isn't the case and that his name is connected to the dish because he is the one whose legendary story popularized it. Whatever the case may be, the one thing we know for sure is that this dish is age-old and will continue to remain popular in times to come.