Leftover Brine Is All You Need To Really Kick Rice Up A Notch

Fermented foods, from regular pickles to pickled red onions and kimchi, have been all the rage in recent years. They not only taste delicious but are full of beneficial probiotics and vitamins. However, if you are a fermented food maker, enjoyed — or both — you've probably had to dump quite a bit of brine (pickling juice) down the drain. However, there are plenty of ways to use leftover pickle juice. One option you may not have heard about is adding brine to your rice.

White rice, when cooked in plain water, doesn't have a distinctive flavor. Instead, it picks up the flavors of everything around it. The neutral flavor profile of rice is wonderful — and is one reason we love rice — but it can be boring when eaten on its own. Infusing white rice with brine from any pickled vegetable is a great way to add complexity to a dish. Depending on the type of brine you use, it can elevate even the simplest recipes to a new level.