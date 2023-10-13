Mott's Is Giving Away Free Snacks And Books Nationwide In A Mobile Library

Most of us probably remember Mott's from its quintessential back-to-school lunchbox items like the delicious cups of apple sauce or delectably sweet fruit punch juice boxes. While this company already makes some of the best-ranked fruit snacks on the market (in terms of healthiness and the use of real ingredients), it seems that Mott's also plans to make a positive difference in the lives of children in other ways. In fact, the company recently announced that it is working with Eva Longoria to launch a new program called Mott's Snacks & Stories.

The goal of this program is to partner with Penguin Random House to provide 16 different multicultural children's books for free books to children across the country. How will they do this? Through an adorable mobile library that will soon hit the streets full of books. Visitors to the mobile library will be able to eat free fruit snacks while they "read the 16 stories in the Mott's collection and even take home a copy of their favorite book for free," per the company's press release.