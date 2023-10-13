Mott's Is Giving Away Free Snacks And Books Nationwide In A Mobile Library
Most of us probably remember Mott's from its quintessential back-to-school lunchbox items like the delicious cups of apple sauce or delectably sweet fruit punch juice boxes. While this company already makes some of the best-ranked fruit snacks on the market (in terms of healthiness and the use of real ingredients), it seems that Mott's also plans to make a positive difference in the lives of children in other ways. In fact, the company recently announced that it is working with Eva Longoria to launch a new program called Mott's Snacks & Stories.
The goal of this program is to partner with Penguin Random House to provide 16 different multicultural children's books for free books to children across the country. How will they do this? Through an adorable mobile library that will soon hit the streets full of books. Visitors to the mobile library will be able to eat free fruit snacks while they "read the 16 stories in the Mott's collection and even take home a copy of their favorite book for free," per the company's press release.
Can't get to the mobile library? No problem
To ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy the Snacks & Stories program, Mott's is also offering another way for families to get access to free books –- and it's all done online. In fact, to get a free book of your choice sent to you by Mott's, all you have to do is purchase a box of the company's participating fruit snacks at your local grocery store and then upload a picture of your receipt to the Snacks & Stories Book Exchange website. Afterward, Mott's will send you an e-mail notifying you that the upload has been approved and allowing you to choose a book that will arrive at your door for you and your family to enjoy together.
The list of books to choose from includes a range of multicultural topics and authors, from titles like "Too Many Tamales" by Gary Soto to "Tomatoes for Neela" by Padma Lakshmi –- the food show host and cookbook author herself. Mott's fruit snacks for books deal is set to last through July of 2024 and will hopefully help improve book access and encourage reading across the country.