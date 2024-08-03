The Controversial Ingredient Audrey Hepburn Used In Her Pasta Sauce

Ketchup gets a bit of a bad rap when it comes to cooking, probably because it's associated with people who squirt it all over french fries (which is one of the most controversial food debates of our generation). If you want to agitate a chef, ask for a side of ketchup with an expensive steak at a fancy restaurant. Ketchup as an ingredient, however, is pretty standard. In fact, you can't make cocktail sauce for shrimp without ketchup, and it's a crucial component in many barbecue sauce recipes. It's got an umami-rich cooked tomato flavor that would take you all afternoon to replicate on the stove with fresh tomatoes, and when used properly, you can harness that rich tomato flavor to make a delicate sauce like Audrey Hepburn's.

In his book "Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother's Kitchen," Audrey Hepburn's son Luca Dotti shared her recipe for penne with ketchup. "It sounds terrible, but actually it's pretty good!" Dotti told The Associated Press. "We ate it when it was just the two of us, in front of the TV."

All she did to make this was reserve about a ¼ cup of the pasta water (a move that is currently having a moment). She would then mix in butter, olive oil, and Heinz ketchup.