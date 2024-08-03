Serve Your Mojitos In A Pitcher And Avoid This Tedious Step

The classic mojito is undeniably one of the quintessential summer cocktails. Unapologetically minty, tangy, and sweet, the balanced Cuban cocktail made with club soda, mint, lime juice, sugar, and rum has been providing cocktail lovers with a cool, crisp flavor profile for at least four centuries. In fact, if there's a complaint about the mojito, it's that muddling the mint for the drink — which is required by most mojito recipes — can be tedious, especially when making mojitos for a crowd. But what if there was a shortcut to making a large crowd-friendly pitcher of that refreshing summer drink without your hand going limp from muddling fresh mint leaves for drink after drink? There is, using mint simple syrup.

Adding mint syrup to your pitcher of mojitos not only eliminates the extra labor and tools, but it also prevents that slight bitterness extracted by over-muddling the mint leaves. And, since the sugar granules are dissolved into the syrup, it adds a smoothness to the overall texture of your mojito recipe. Of course, you can — and should — still add a few mint leaves to your pitcher as garnish. You'll have a refreshing beverage with the same summery visual appeal, but much less stress.