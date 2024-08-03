You're Storing Your Chipotles In Adobo Sauce All Wrong. Do This Instead

Chipotles in adobo sauce are indispensable in certain recipes, but you might have noticed that a little goes a long way. Even though they're almost always sold packaged in small, 7-ounce cans, there are usually plenty of peppers left over after making a batch of baked beans or a streamlined version of al pastor, which typically only call for a tablespoon or two. So the problem becomes how to handle the peppers left in the can.

If you're one of those people who stores the leftovers with a piece of plastic wrap or aluminum foil in the fridge, you're doing it all wrong. It's way too easy to forget about that covered can for weeks until it's covered with mold and needs to be thrown away. Instead, if you individually freeze the peppers in an ice cube tray, you can sidestep that slow-motion wasting of food, plus you'll always have a perfectly portioned amount of chipotles whenever you need them.