Add This Veggie To Your Next Batch Of Hummus For A Bright Pop Of Color

What could beat a fresh batch of creamy hummus? Pink hummus, of course. While pink hummus is fabulous, artful, and just might keep your picky kids from turning their noses up to a spread of beans, don't use food dye to give it that vibrant pop of color — use beets instead.

In addition to enhancing the visual appeal of the classic Mediterranean bean dip, beets have a naturally sweet and earthy flavor that seamlessly integrates with the rich, savory taste of traditional hummus for added depth and complexity. That same folksy sweetness in beets also works as an equalizer, balancing the tartness of lemon juice and the umami-forward saltiness of tahini and chickpeas for a well-rounded and symmetrical tapestry of flavors.

Beyond its bright, grounding flavor and glamorous shade of purple-ish pink, beets are a nutrient-dense vegetable. By blending them into a plate of hummus, you're providing the spread with added vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and digestion-improving properties. Seeing that traditional hummus is already teeming with protein and healthy fats, introducing beets to the mix certifies beet hummus as a bona fide flavor-forward superfood.