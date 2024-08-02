Give Your Next Katsu Sandwich The Nashville Hot Chicken Treatment

If you love Japanese food, you're already accustomed to spicy condiments like wasabi, Karashi mustard, and chili oil. Yet, if you wish there was a straightforward way to incorporate your favorite American hot sauce into the mix, you may want to give your next katsu sandwich a bit of Tennessee-style heat. Whether you're used to making chicken katsu don or tonkatsu (also known as pork cutlets), katsu is a Japanese dish consisting of fried panko-covered meat cutlets or vegetables served over rice. Traditionally, katsu is topped with tonkatsu sauce which is made up of various fruits and vegetables, soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar. When the crispy meat is served between two slices of white bread it becomes a delicious katsu sando — so why not try making a Nashville hot chicken katsu mashup?

The Nashville hot chicken sandwich was born in the 1930s and thanks to Nashville's Prince's Hot Chicken, remains a southern classic. This one-of-a-kind sandwich is made with spice-loaded, battered fried chicken and served on toasted buns with sliced pickles. What makes a Nashville hot chicken sandwich unique is the spicy, oil-infused paste added to chicken after frying. With a few adjustments, you can transform traditional chicken katsu into tasty sandwiches with a hot Tennessee twist. One big difference between Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and katsu sandwiches is how the chicken is fried. With a few simple tweaks, your next katsu sandwich can easily become a spinoff of Nashville's hot chicken delight.