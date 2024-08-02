The Grill Cleaning Hack That's Actually Pretty Dangerous

There are all kinds of reasons to look forward to the warm weather, and the prospect of firing up the gas grill is a big one. Unfortunately, these magical cooking tools can be a bit of a challenge to maintain, and although there are all kinds of tips for keeping your grill shiny and clean, they're not all created equal. Some, in fact, are downright dangerous, and if you're using aluminum foil to cover and clean your grill's grates, you should stop that — immediately.

The oft-repeated yet ill-advised advice is to cover your grill's grates with foil, turn up the heat, and let the foil burn off — along with any gunk that might have collected there. The problem is that a layer of foil is definitely going to interfere with the air flow inside your grill, and that can lead to some serious damage and a potentially dangerous situation, should the internal environment of your grill get to a point where the heat decides to escape in another way.

In fact, there are a number of reasons why you should rethink using aluminum foil this grilling season. Not only is it unsustainable and not environmentally friendly, but some studies show that using aluminum foil regularly can actually increase the amount of aluminum that you ingest — particularly when it's used in high-heat environments. Fortunately, taking aluminum out of your grilling equation is easy, and just takes a tad more elbow grease. It's worth it though, right?