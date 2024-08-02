Does Burger King Have Ice Cream Cones On Its Menu?

Burger King has been around since 1954 and since then has become well-known for meals like the Whopper or its various flavors of crunchy chicken fries. But, it's not just savory menu items you can find at the chain. If you're craving something sweet, this fast food chain also offers soft-serve ice cream cones.

Depending on your location, you can snag one of these creamy treats for just a couple of dollars, which stands true to Burger King's reputation for being cheap. Better yet, if you're a member of the chain's loyalty program, Royal Perks, you may be able to snag some extra deals on these cones every now and then.

In the United States, the treat comes served in a cake cone. However, in other countries, such as Singapore, you'll enjoy the dessert in a sugar cone. Or, if you're not a fan of cones, you can also order your ice cream in a cup.