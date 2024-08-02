Does Burger King Have Ice Cream Cones On Its Menu?
Burger King has been around since 1954 and since then has become well-known for meals like the Whopper or its various flavors of crunchy chicken fries. But, it's not just savory menu items you can find at the chain. If you're craving something sweet, this fast food chain also offers soft-serve ice cream cones.
Depending on your location, you can snag one of these creamy treats for just a couple of dollars, which stands true to Burger King's reputation for being cheap. Better yet, if you're a member of the chain's loyalty program, Royal Perks, you may be able to snag some extra deals on these cones every now and then.
In the United States, the treat comes served in a cake cone. However, in other countries, such as Singapore, you'll enjoy the dessert in a sugar cone. Or, if you're not a fan of cones, you can also order your ice cream in a cup.
The breakdown of a Burger King soft serve
If you want to order one of these soft-serve cones, it's important to note that you won't find them in a wide range of flavors. Burger King only offers vanilla in the United States, although in other countries, you can find a few variations. For instance, in Singapore, you can get it in a chocolate flavor, or in Mexico, you can find it served in a Nutella-filled sugar cone.
In terms of nutrition, BK's cone stacks up pretty similarly to other major fast food chains' options. It has 200 calories but has marginally less sugar than McDonald's. It also contains 5 grams of fat, which helps contribute to its creamy consistency. Another thing to note is the salt content in the cone. You'll find 150 milligrams in this sweet dessert, a fraction of the daily recommended sodium intake of over 2,000 milligrams. Plus, that salt helps to bring out the sweet flavors of the dessert to make it even more delectable.
If you're ready to snag one of these summer sweets for yourself, you'll be pleased to know that Burger King typically starts serving its full menu, including desserts, around 10:30 a.m. Of course, this may vary based on your location, so be sure to check before ordering. And, if you're not sold on soft serve, there's an array of tasty milkshakes on the BK menu that you can snag instead.