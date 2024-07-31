Gear Up For The Back-To-School Breakfast Rush With These August Aldi Finds
As summer comes to an end, families are gearing up for the back-to-school season and all the mayhem that comes with it. Mornings can be the busiest — between picking outfits, grabbing backpacks, and catching the bus — so breakfast can sometimes be an afterthought despite being the most important meal of the day. But, with the help of Aldi's breakfast finds, families will be able to make mornings that much easier, and not to mention yummy.
Aldi has shared their upcoming August breakfast finds with Daily Meal, all of which will hit the shelves right in time for school to start. Between select caffeinated drinks for the groggy parent and nutritious meal additions for students young and old, Aldi has it all. Add the following items to your back-to-school shopping list for an easy morning and tasty breakfast for the whole family. And, with several diet-inclusive options, there is something on Aldi's shelves for everyone.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Deli Pizza
Who says you can't have pizza first thing in the morning? Mama Cozzi's breakfast pizza, available in stores from August 7, is a great heat-and-eat option when you're craving a savory breakfast. Featuring prime ingredients like egg, cheese, jalapeños, and chorizo for just $5.99 and ready in 15 minutes, this meal is easy to prep and store so you can eat it multiple days in a row.
L'oven Fresh Sweet Ube Bread
Put a flavorful twist on morning toast with a slice of sweet ube bread, available at Aldi beginning August 7. The convenient alternative to homemade ube bread, use the pre-cut slices to make an on-the-go breakfast sandwich for those busy days. This non-artificially flavored loaf will be available for purchase for just $3.99.
Specially Selected Mini Muffins
Muffins are both a breakfast classic and an easily packable snack for students who head to school early. Aldi is offering both triple chocolate and strawberry-flavored muffin packs, and you can get a tray of nine for only $4.29. Both flavors of muffins will hit shelves starting August 7, so customers can pick their favorite, and the whole family can enjoy this morning bite.
Specially Selected Filled Croissants
Another affordable breakfast staple, croissants are enjoyable at room temperature or warmed up in the oven when you have a few extra minutes. Available for $3.99 for a pack of either a raspberry or cream cheese filling, Aldi's Specially Selected croissants are a great grab-and-go option. Snag a box or two when these hit the bakery aisle on August 7.
Barissimo Energy Coffee
Start your morning off with a boost of Barissimo's Energy Coffee, available in stores starting August 7. Coffee lovers have been pleasantly surprised by Aldi's coffee selection, and now it offers the pre-made Barissimo's Energy Coffee, available in vanilla and mocha flavors. The coffee is packaged in cans for easy transportation when driving to school, and each can only costs $2.49.
Barissimo High Voltage Coffee
When you've hit snooze too many times and need a zap of energy, reach for Barissimo's self-professed "strongest coffee": High Voltage. Available on Aldi's shelves from August 7, this ground coffee is easily brewed and poured into your to-go mug on those slower mornings. Customers can purchase this energizing dark roast for just $5.99 a bag to have in stock when you need that extra kick.
Friendly Farms Color Changing Yogurt
Breakfast is delicious, so why not make it fun, too, with color-changing yogurt from Friendly Farms? Look for the chameleon on the packaging as this breakfast staple with added vitamins A and D hits Aldi shelves on August 14. Available in two low-fat flavors, strawberry and blueberry, each package comes with four yogurt cups for only $2.49.
Simply Nature Cashewmilk Yogurt Alternative
For those with a dairy intolerance or vegan diet, look for Simply Nature's Cashewmilk yogurt alternative hitting Aldi's shelves on August 14. This organic alternative to dairy is packed with probiotics and can be easily enjoyed alongside other breakfast classics or used as a vegan ingredient substitute. Aldi is selling both plain and vanilla bean flavors, available for only $5.19 per 24-ounce tub.
Barissimo Coffee Cups
Add some sweetness to your morning with Barissimo coffee cups, available in a choice of flavors starting August 21. Featuring both pumpkin spice and maple pecan pie options, say goodbye to tedious homemade pumpkin spice and pricey drive-thru coffees by simply popping these cups into any compatible brewer. Each box contains 12 Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee cups, selling for $4.29 per box.
L'Oven Fresh CloudBread
For a hearty and delicious breakfast base, reach for L'oven Fresh CloudBread, retailing for only $5.49 per box of eight slices. The CloudBread is keto-friendly and sugar-free and comes plain, so customers can add their choice of toppings, like the suggested fruit and cream featured on the box. Grab a slice of this bread for an easy breakfast meal starting August 28.