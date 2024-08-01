You're Missing Out If You're Not Using This Food Coloring For Cupcakes

When it comes to cupcakes, visual appeal is just as important as flavor. Whether you're making these delightful baked goods for a party or just as a festive snack to enjoy on your own, food coloring can transform your cupcakes into vibrantly colorful creations. But which food coloring is best when baking a batch of pink champagne cupcakes? To answer this question, Daily Meal turned to Melissa Ben-Ishay, owner of Baked by Melissa. (While baking is her true forte, Ben-Ishay can also be found hosting Dan's Grill Hampton: A Taste of the Hamptons — The Ultimate BBQ Event in East Hampton, New York, on August 3, 2024.)

When it comes to baking, Ben-Ishay has a distinct preference when creating her cupcake masterpieces. According to the esteemed baker, "I like food gel because it elicits the brightest colors." Consisting of water, synthetic coloring agents, and a thickener like glycerin or corn syrup, gel dyes have a more robust consistency than liquid food coloring. And as Ben-Ishay indicates, this composition results in a much brighter, bolder color. As a result, gel dyes allow you to transform something like a traditional American buttercream frosting recipe into something eye-catchingly beautiful.