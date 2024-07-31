For The Absolute Best Lobster Roll, Combine These 2 Regional Styles
Nothing screams summer like a rich, cooling, oceanic lobster roll. A New England-born seafood staple enjoyed from Rhode Island to Rancho Cucamonga; there are various takes on the original lobster roll, all imbued with their own local flair and finishes. The OG versions, Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls, are bona fide classics. But instead of selecting just one, combine the lobster roll traditions of both states and enjoy the culminating taste of a coast-to-coast favorite.
Before bringing together the spirit of these two regional styles, you'll need to know the differences between Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls. In Maine, you'll find iterations of the shellfish sandwich teeming with chilled lobster meat dressed in mayonnaise, while in Connecticut, you can enjoy warm lobster rolls drizzled with rich, melted butter. But adding both mayo and melted butter to a lobster roll allows you to enjoy two timeless East Coast traditions in one sandwich.
Combining the rich, slightly sweet taste of mayonnaise with the savory, luxurious flavor of melted butter gives your lobster roll takes on a sumptuous bravado that's bright with a full-bodied complexity. The velvety, lush butter softens into the thick, creamy mayo, thinning it out while maintaining a round, supple mouthfeel. When they opt for harmony over competition, Maine and Connecticut-fusion lobster rolls rival any other regional variations.
Tips for combining mayo and melted butter in a lobster roll
One of the primary differences between the two regional styles is that Maine's is served with cold shellfish while Connecticut's lobster meat is warm. Consider how temperature impacts this interstate sandwich before serving it. Heating the lobster in melted butter before piling it onto a bun is a helpful way to get a rich, tenderized, and dairy-kissed flavor. Of course, if you prefer the cool touch of a Maine lobster roll, you can always drizzle melted butter over chilled lobster.
When combining the best attributes of both by introducing mayonnaise and melted butter, toasting the bun is a good idea to avoid soggy, liquid-logged bread — a method that's seen in both regional prep methods regardless of the temperature of the lobster. A simple hot dog bun works great, but you can elevate a lobster roll by opting for a brioche bun, potato bun, or, most fittingly, a New England-style top-split bun.
The butter-to-mayo ratio ultimately depends on your unique tastes and preferences. If you like a creamier, fluffier bite, add more mayo and less butter. For a pointedly rich yet juicier texture, add more melted butter and less mayo. Combine them in equal parts to experience the totality of both styles.
Jazzing up a buttery mayo lobster roll
Lobster meat, butter, and mayonnaise stuffed into a toasted, golden-brown roll is enough to please a crowd independently. There are, however, some easy ways to zhuzh up this cultural coalescence of a sandwich with added complementary ingredients.
Chopped celery and scallions are some usual suspects found in a Maine lobster roll. The peppery, allium fair of the green onions combined with the vegetal taste and crunch of celery introduce a subtle yet transformative taste and texture to this buttery mayo-kissed seafood sandwich. Compound butter has many uses, including jazzing up a lobster roll. Dot a stick of butter with herbs like dill for tangy, pickly notes, basil for a sweet, peppery touch, or tarragon for a complex bittersweetness. Take it a step further by infusing the butter with finely chopped garlic and shallot for a familiar hit of savory satisfaction. For something effortlessly simple, a spritz of lemon juice can liven up the hearty essence of your lobster roll.
If you're feeling adventurous, trade plain mayonnaise for a spicy Sriracha mayo, and add fresh or pickled jalapeños to give this rich lobster roll an edge of fire. Whether you keep it plain or doll it up, as long as there's mayo and butter on your lobster roll, you'll be eating like New England royalty.