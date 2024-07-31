Nothing screams summer like a rich, cooling, oceanic lobster roll. A New England-born seafood staple enjoyed from Rhode Island to Rancho Cucamonga; there are various takes on the original lobster roll, all imbued with their own local flair and finishes. The OG versions, Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls, are bona fide classics. But instead of selecting just one, combine the lobster roll traditions of both states and enjoy the culminating taste of a coast-to-coast favorite.

Before bringing together the spirit of these two regional styles, you'll need to know the differences between Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls. In Maine, you'll find iterations of the shellfish sandwich teeming with chilled lobster meat dressed in mayonnaise, while in Connecticut, you can enjoy warm lobster rolls drizzled with rich, melted butter. But adding both mayo and melted butter to a lobster roll allows you to enjoy two timeless East Coast traditions in one sandwich.

Combining the rich, slightly sweet taste of mayonnaise with the savory, luxurious flavor of melted butter gives your lobster roll takes on a sumptuous bravado that's bright with a full-bodied complexity. The velvety, lush butter softens into the thick, creamy mayo, thinning it out while maintaining a round, supple mouthfeel. When they opt for harmony over competition, Maine and Connecticut-fusion lobster rolls rival any other regional variations.