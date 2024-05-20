Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Cheesesteak Wasn't From Philly

When it comes to Philadelphia icons, few meals will conjure up mental images of Rocky Balboa and nights at Eagles' games quite like a Philly cheesesteak. Dripping with melty provolone or synthetic Cheez Whiz and bursting at the seams with caramelized onions and juicy ribeye steak strips, this sandwich has become a classic all along the East Coast. In fact, so well-loved have these meals become that Philadelphia may no longer be home to the best Philly cheesesteak. According to Anthony Bourdain, the best cheesesteak may actually come from a place called Donkey's Place, located in New Jersey.

In his show "Parts Unknown" on CNN, Bourdain claimed that the cheesesteaks at this modest establishment are bigger and better than their classic counterparts in Center City Philadelphia. And it's not just the celebrity chef, either: The New York Post also listed Donkey's cheesesteak in a roundup of the 15 best sandwiches in the U.S. in 2017.