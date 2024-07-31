Tear Your Parchment Paper Effortlessly With This Brilliant Hack

This hack is refreshingly simple. When you're ready to tear off a sheet of your parchment paper, you'll want to tuck the lid back inside the box. Doing so will allow you to pull the paper firmly. Then, holding the box with one hand and your paper with the other, you'll want to tear the paper against the edge towards you, not only resulting in a clean, non-jagged edge but also preventing possible finger injury.

Additionally, your parchment paper should be stored with the lid tucked in and a small amount of the paper visible. Doing so will prevent you from losing the end of your paper (hello, toilet paper problems). When you're ready to tear off your next sheet, your box will already be prepped for that easy tearing hack. Wondering how to flatten your parchment paper's curl? Simply crumple the paper in your hands, then un-crumple it, and you should be able to smooth it out and lay it flat on your baking sheet. But be sure to place your paper with its glossier side up, making clean-up easier. And if you need a surefire way to keep your parchment paper from slipping if you're using a loaf pan, for example, consider using binder clips to keep it secured to the pan. And there you have it — now go on and get tearing.