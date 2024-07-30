Bell Pepper Nachos Are A Fresh Way To Enjoy This Crowd-Favorite Appetizer

Love nachos? Of course, you do, because who doesn't? There's an almost infinite number of ways to seriously upgrade your nachos. Because they're so versatile, they're one of those meals guaranteed to please everyone at the dinner table. While most people might think of mixing things up when it comes to toppings, that's just the start.

Tortilla chips are simply the vehicles for the toppings, and replacing them with something else can be a great way to add some serious variety to your nachos. Trading tortilla chips for waffle fries is a version popularly known as Irish nachos, and there are other options, too. Looking for a way to take advantage of a plethora of summertime produce? Swap those tortilla chips for bell peppers; you might have a new summer favorite.

You're bound to love the crisp, flavorful freshness that this super-easy switch brings to the table, and this can absolutely be a one-pan, super-easy meal with minimal clean-up and maximum love from everyone gathered around the dinner table. There's another bonus to using peppers in place of chips, too. Some tortilla chips can just be way too salty, and they can overpower the flavors that you're putting on top. That's just not going to happen with bell peppers, meaning you can savor all that spicy, zesty freshness that we love about nachos without worrying about the whole thing just becoming unbearably salty.