We're Still Missing This Discontinued Trader Joe's Bean Dip

Trader Joe's is a beloved institution chock full of delicious and unique foods. But some just can't last. To make way for new treats, Trader Joe's has to discontinue something. One of the best to ever get the axe was Trader Joe's fat-free spicy black bean dip.

It was so good that it's still missed by some of the Trader Joe's faithful to this day, despite having been discontinued roughly a decade ago. A replacement chipotle black bean dip was launched to try and reclaim some of what was lost, but it faced mixed reception and was itself discontinued after a few years.

Thankfully, facsimiles of the original fat-free spicy black bean dip, based on the original's ingredient list, can be found across the internet if you want it enough to make it yourself. And, if you truly miss it that much, you can tell Trader Joe's yourself on its website.