We're Still Missing This Discontinued Trader Joe's Bean Dip
Trader Joe's is a beloved institution chock full of delicious and unique foods. But some just can't last. To make way for new treats, Trader Joe's has to discontinue something. One of the best to ever get the axe was Trader Joe's fat-free spicy black bean dip.
It was so good that it's still missed by some of the Trader Joe's faithful to this day, despite having been discontinued roughly a decade ago. A replacement chipotle black bean dip was launched to try and reclaim some of what was lost, but it faced mixed reception and was itself discontinued after a few years.
Thankfully, facsimiles of the original fat-free spicy black bean dip, based on the original's ingredient list, can be found across the internet if you want it enough to make it yourself. And, if you truly miss it that much, you can tell Trader Joe's yourself on its website.
How the internet remembers Trader Joe's fat-free spicy black bean dip
There's no small amount of ire directed at Trader Joe's for its decision-making. One Redditor said they'd both never forgive the company for discontinuing the spicy black bean dip and that they hated the chipotle replacement.
Still, those who loved it are more vocal, and the best memories of the spicy bean dip are, of course, its delicious flavors. One copycat recipe maker, besides calling it "delicious," described it as creamy with hints of vinegar and heat. However, one post maker on the Trader Joe's subreddit recoginzed that it "wasn't everyone's cup of tea."
Whether you miss it dearly or wish you could try it, there are plenty of people dedicated to finding the best copycat recipes and store-bought mimicries. One Redditor went so far as to claim a spicy black bean dip from Desert Pepper Trading Company might just be the original reborn, though they noted it was thinner and less spicy. Considering Desert Pepper's origins in salsa and as its own entity rather than a generic manufacturer, this is unlikely. However, since Desert Pepper makes the best store-bought salsa, its spicy black bean dip is certainly worth trying.