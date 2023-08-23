Turmeric Vs. Curcumin: What's The Difference And How To Use Them

If you've seen turmeric and curcumin on store shelves, you may have wondered, "What's the difference?" They're both bright yellow spices, right?

Recipes will often use them interchangeably to add a warm, earthy flavor, and they will frequently make appearances in many Indian dishes, particularly curries. And these substances are also what give mustard its characteristic color. But, while you probably know how turmeric and curcumin are used, you might not understand exactly what they are.

They aren't merely two names for the same thing. There are actually significant differences between the two spices, as well as health benefits and drawbacks that separate them. To fully grasp these differences, you must first know what each one is and how it's made.

So, if you want a better understanding of these two foods, keep reading. We'll deep dive into all the spicy details of turmeric versus curcumin and the best ways to use each of them.