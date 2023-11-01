If You're Ever In The Mood For Crawfish Ice Cream, Head Down To Houston

"It's crawfish season, so it was a no-brainer for us," said Nickey Ngo, the owner of Red Circle in Houston. "If you live in Houston, you know it's a big deal here." The owner references different popular crawfish preparations — Viet Cajun, Louisiana Cajun — but Red Circle puts its own spin on the hearty seafood. By turning it into ice cream.

The ice cream contains butter, garlic, and (of course) crawfish. You won't be chewing chunks of crawfish meat, but it's still loaded with shellfish: Red Circle boils down a crawfish reduction and, according to one of the anchors on Houston's local Fox26 in 2022, it certainly tastes like a crawfish boil. Ngo said in a subsequent 2023 interview that she came up with the flavor while she and her husband were eating crawfish one night, juices dripping down her hands — and after a lot of tweaking, testing, and adding butter to the recipe, the flavor was finally just right.

The cream brings some sweetness to the savory concoction and mellows out some of those Cajun spices, but there's still plenty of cayenne to give it a spicy kick. Houston Food reporter Ruben Dominguez tried the crawfish ice cream during the 2023 TV segment. His first impression was the spiciness — definite Louisiana influence. Unlike the first segment in 2022 where the anchors seemed to have a hard time getting through the experience, Dominguez dug right back in and claimed he'd finish the whole thing. It's a controversial flavor, but Red Circle can't keep it in stock.