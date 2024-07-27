Frozen Tater Tots Will Take Your Homemade Egg Bites To The Next Level

On many mornings, convenience reigns supreme when it comes to breakfast dishes. However, there may come a time when you're inspired to whip up something delicious to feed yourself, your loved ones, or any guests you might be entertaining. In this case, there's a tasty ingredient you can add to your homemade morning egg bites that will greatly elevate the experience: Tater tots.

Frozen tater tots are undeniably delicious, but they're also a breeze to make in the oven. They're also incredibly versatile, which means they can be combined with a variety of ingredients. When it comes to pairing food with egg bites, you're free to incorporate the spuds into your bites in any manner you see fit. For a bit of inspiration to get you started, consider baking the tots in the oven first, then flattening them with a spoon and placing them inside muffin tins. You can then conveniently add your omelet mixture and other ingredients atop the crispy potatoes.