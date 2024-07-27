Frozen Tater Tots Will Take Your Homemade Egg Bites To The Next Level
On many mornings, convenience reigns supreme when it comes to breakfast dishes. However, there may come a time when you're inspired to whip up something delicious to feed yourself, your loved ones, or any guests you might be entertaining. In this case, there's a tasty ingredient you can add to your homemade morning egg bites that will greatly elevate the experience: Tater tots.
Frozen tater tots are undeniably delicious, but they're also a breeze to make in the oven. They're also incredibly versatile, which means they can be combined with a variety of ingredients. When it comes to pairing food with egg bites, you're free to incorporate the spuds into your bites in any manner you see fit. For a bit of inspiration to get you started, consider baking the tots in the oven first, then flattening them with a spoon and placing them inside muffin tins. You can then conveniently add your omelet mixture and other ingredients atop the crispy potatoes.
How to elevate a tater tot-egg bite pairing
While homemade egg bites and tots are perfectly tasty on their own, this winning combination can be greatly enhanced by certain additions. When it comes to sauces, you can't beat hollandaise (and here's a quick primer on how to make hollandaise sauce), as it's a classic pairing for eggs benedict. Eggs and hot sauce are another classic pairing to consider, as the condiment adds the right level of heat to egg bites and potatoes. And if you're going for a Tex-Mex vibe, salsa offers heat as well as freshness.
When it comes to the egg mixture, there are boundless ingredient combinations to choose from. Combining spinach, tomato, and feta gives the dish a Mediterranean flair, while cheese and bacon ensure your mini bites are filling and flavorful. Other tasty options include veggies like avocado and peppers, seafood such as salmon and crab, or meaty selections, including chorizo and ham. If you're a fan of bold flavors, you may even consider including something like kimchi or pesto in the egg mixture.
Egg bites and tater tots can extend beyond the breakfast table
Egg bites with tater tots is outstanding as a breakfast dish, but don't limit yourself to early morning meals only. If you're seeking brunch options for a party or gathering, this preparation is sure to please when served as an appetizer (here are some other awesome brunch recipes to offer guests). In the event you're looking for a tasty and convenient lunch away from home, egg bites also travel well. To help your bites maintain a pleasing texture and flavor, allow them to reach room temperature before transferring them to a sealable container.
When it comes to dinner, mini egg bites and tater tots pair beautifully with a lot of main dishes. For instance, the presence of spuds in the recipe means this side dish can take the place of mashed and baked potatoes traditionally served alongside beef and chicken. They're also a great accompaniment to sauteed veggies like red onions, carrots, and broccoli. No matter how or when you choose to serve egg bites with tater tots, you'll be glad that you have the fun and easy recipe in your apron pocket.