Why Chinese Kale Is Such A Great Substitute For Broccoli

While there are many delicious broccoli recipes, there's only so much one can do with the vegetable before it starts to get boring. Broccoli, along with Brussels sprouts, is one of those iconic vegetables that kids love to hate. It's no surprise, considering that eating broccoli is mostly a textural experience and it lacks much innate flavor since it's mostly composed of water. Whether you're experiencing broccoli fatigue or struggling to get the kids to enjoy vegetables, consider replacing the ingredient with Chinese kale in your next recipe.

Also known as Chinese broccoli or gai lan, Chinese kale is a thick-stemmed leafy vegetable with small florets, looking like a cross between kale and broccoli. While the leafy nature of this vegetable may cause many to dismiss it as a broccoli substitute, the two have quite a lot in common upon closer inspection. They both have thick stalks and similar nutritional content, as well as containing a mix of bitter and sweet flavors. For a new spin on broccoli dishes with a leafy crunch, Chinese kale makes a great substitute.