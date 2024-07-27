Forget The Bread And Serve Bruschetta On Roast Chicken
Nothing completes a warm weather meal more than a flavorful appetizer consisting of toasted bread, juicy tomatoes, and chopped herbs. For many people, enjoying in-season summer produce means taking advantage of perfectly ripe tomatoes and infusing these beauties with a select combination of herbs and oil to make traditional bruschetta. While in Italy, although the term "bruschetta" means "grilled bread", most of us consider this Italian appetizer a packaged deal that wouldn't be the same without the signature tomato topping. If you're looking to expand your culinary horizon and extend the use of this vibrant, flavor-rich topping, you can easily swap out the usual bread base for roast chicken.
Classic bruschetta topping consists of cut tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil, and salt and pepper. To add a refreshing twist to your classic roasted chicken recipe, there are many unique ways to incorporate this delicious mixture to your meat before or after cooking. The punchy flavor of vinegar-kissed tomatoes adds a fresh-tasting quality to your next savory roasted chicken dinner. Out of all the benefits, the best part about adding bruschetta topping to roast chicken is that the flavor of this zesty mixture exudes varying flavors when consumed cold versus hot.
There is more than one way to upgrade roasted chicken with bruschetta topping
To dress up an already delicious chicken recipe, a spoonful of chopped, marinated tomatoes can take a favored dish to new heights. Whether you have Italian bruschetta topping leftover from your last appetizer or a ready-made jar in your pantry, this tasty blend of simple ingredients can help finish off a delicious Italian-inspired meal with ease. The contrast between hot and tender chicken and bright raw tomatoes serves as a perfect summer meal upgrade. However, not everyone enjoys adding cold chopped produce to hot food.
If you'd rather incorporate prepared bruschetta topping to roasted chicken ahead of time, you have more than one delicious option. Turn tomatoes, herbs, oil, and vinegar into quick stewed tomatoes over your stove with some chopped celery and onion. This warm, saucy tomato base can then be added to the chicken before or after roasting.
Alternatively, simplify your next dinner and combine prepared bruschetta topping with chicken and other tasty ingredients before roasting. Chicken with bruschetta and kalettes is made by searing chicken covered in bruschetta topping and then finished off in the oven with added cherry tomatoes, garlic, and kalettes. To simplify dinnertime even more, roast seasoned chicken breasts or thighs in a flat baking pan with spoonfuls of bruschetta topping added prior to cooking. Roasting chopped tomatoes and herbs with chicken develops a rich concentration of bright flavor.
Use additional ingredients to enhance bruschetta-inspired roast chicken
To upgrade your bruschetta-inspired roast chicken even more, consider adding your favorite cheese before cooking. Unlike chicken parmesan which is typically made with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, you can use a variety of Italian cheeses to enhance bruschetta-infused roast chicken. While mozzarella is the most trusted option, feel free to try grated asiago, or full slices of provolone. If using sliced cheese, you can either place thin slices atop tomato covered chicken before roasting or add cheese toward the end of cooking process and broil for a few minutes for melted, bubbly perfection. For a fancier, ultra creamy option, try adding some torn burrata cheese.
Once you've experimented with adding various cheeses to your new and improved chicken dinner, you can begin to consider other varieties of tangy, delicious bruschetta topping to add to future meals. Next time roasted chicken is on the menu, try a completely new variation of this topping for an entirely new vibe. Instead of tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and basil, use roasted peppers, basil, and capers. Pair these ingredients with a bit of gorgonzola cheese for a unique flavor. You can also experiment by using jarred chopped artichokes, mint, and lemon. Pecorino is a delicious cheese to go with this innovative option. There are many creative and tasty ways to pair classic and unique bruschetta ingredients with your next roasted chicken dinner.