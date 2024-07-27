Forget The Bread And Serve Bruschetta On Roast Chicken

To dress up an already delicious chicken recipe, a spoonful of chopped, marinated tomatoes can take a favored dish to new heights. Whether you have Italian bruschetta topping leftover from your last appetizer or a ready-made jar in your pantry, this tasty blend of simple ingredients can help finish off a delicious Italian-inspired meal with ease. The contrast between hot and tender chicken and bright raw tomatoes serves as a perfect summer meal upgrade. However, not everyone enjoys adding cold chopped produce to hot food.

If you'd rather incorporate prepared bruschetta topping to roasted chicken ahead of time, you have more than one delicious option. Turn tomatoes, herbs, oil, and vinegar into quick stewed tomatoes over your stove with some chopped celery and onion. This warm, saucy tomato base can then be added to the chicken before or after roasting.

Alternatively, simplify your next dinner and combine prepared bruschetta topping with chicken and other tasty ingredients before roasting. Chicken with bruschetta and kalettes is made by searing chicken covered in bruschetta topping and then finished off in the oven with added cherry tomatoes, garlic, and kalettes. To simplify dinnertime even more, roast seasoned chicken breasts or thighs in a flat baking pan with spoonfuls of bruschetta topping added prior to cooking. Roasting chopped tomatoes and herbs with chicken develops a rich concentration of bright flavor.